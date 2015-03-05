RIO DE JANEIRO, March 5 Brazil coach Dunga has recalled Real Madrid full back Marcelo for friendlies against France and Chile later this month in a squad he said mixed blend youth and experience.

There were no surprises in the squad, his last before the Copa America in June, with all 23 players having some international experience, including Fabinho, the 21-year old Monaco right back.

"Marcelo is a regular again at Real Madrid, he has experience in World Cups with Brazil and we are trying to cast a wide net," Dunga said. "We are mixing youth and experience."

"We brought Fabinho in before and we hope he can get a run of matches with Monaco. He is a right back but has been playing midfield in Monaco."

Brazil face France in Paris on March 26 and Chile at the Emirates stadium in London three days later.

Dunga also recalled Sao Paulo midfielder Souza and Santos forward Robinho.

Striker Diego Tardelli was the only one of the three Brazilian players who recently signed for Chinese and Arab clubs to make the squad.

"They are starting the pre-season, we haven't seen them on a daily basis," he said of the other two, Everton Ribeiro and Ricardo Goulart.

"So we reduced the risk by not choosing players who are not at peak condition. We wanted players who are already up to a competitive speed."

Dunga took command of the Brazil team for the second time in July, just days after Brazil were dumped out their own World Cup 7-1 by Germany. He has won all six of his matches in charge, conceding just one goal.

The March fixtures will be the last before Dunga announces his squad for the Copa America in Chile in June.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jefferson (Botafogo), Marcelo Grohe (Gremio), Diego Alves (Valencia)

Defenders: David Luiz (Paris St Germain), Marquinhos (Paris St. Germain), Thiago Silva (Paris St Germain), Miranda (Atletico Madrid), Filipe Luis (Chelsea), Danilo (Porto), Fabinho (Monaco), Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Luiz Gustavo (Wolfsburg), Elias (Corinthians), Souza (São Paulo), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Philipe Coutinho (Liverpool), Willian (Chelsea), Firmino (Hoffenheim), Oscar (Chelsea), Douglas Costa (Shakhtar)

Forwards: Neymar (Barcelona), Diego Tardelli (Shandong), Robinho (Santos) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, writing by Andrew Downie; editing by Justin Palmer)