RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Orlando City midfielder Kaka was the surprise inclusion in Brazil's squad for the September friendlies against Costa Rica and the United States.

The 33-year-old former AC Milan and Real Madrid player was included after being left out of the squads for the 2015 Copa America and 2014 World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lucas and Zenit's Hulk were also recalled, while young Santos midfielder Luca Lima was selected for the first time.

Brazil play Costa Rica in New Jersey on Sept. 5 and then head to Foxborough to face the United States three days later. (Writing by Andrew Downie; editing by Michael Hann)