Sept 11 Striker Luis Fabiano has earned a Brazil
recall for the first time since the 2010 World Cup after being
named in the squad to play Argentina in a friendly later this
month.
Brazil host their arch-rivals in Goiania on Sept. 19 in a
friendly between sides picked only from the two neighbours'
domestic leagues. The rivals will meet in a return match in
Resistencia in northern Argentina on Oct. 3.
Luis Fabiano, who returned home to join Sao Paulo from
Sevilla 18 months ago but has had two knee operations since, was
part of the Brazil team eliminated in the 2010 quarter-finals in
South Africa.
Coach Mano Menezes named his callups after Brazil's 8-0 rout
of China in a friendly in Recife on Monday.
His squad also includes gifted Santos forward Neymar,
Internacional striker Leandro Damiao and Sao Paulo midfielder
Lucas, all members of the Brazil team that lost the Olympic
final to Mexico at the London Games last month.
Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella, whose team faced Peru in
a World Cup qualifier in Lima on Tuesday, has one standout name
in his home-based squad, midfielder Maxi Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, who played for Argentina at the last two World
Cups, returned to Newell's Old Boys this season after a decade
in Europe with Espanyol, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.
