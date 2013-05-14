RIO DE JANEIRO May 14 Ronaldinho and Kaka were both left out of the Brazil's squad for the Confederations Cup, named by coach Luiz Felipe Scolari on Tuesday.

Scolari had been expected to include at least one of the experienced pair in his squad for the competition which Brazil hosts in June.

Chelsea midfielder Ramires was another surprise exclusion. Brazil have played five matches under Scolari, with one win, three draws and one defeat.

"We could lose out in terms of experience but we will make up for that with the enthusiasm which the young players bring," Scolari told a news conference. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)