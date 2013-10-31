RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 31 AC Milan forward Robinho was the surprise choice of coach Luiz Felipe Scolari for Brazil's squad to face Honduras and Chile in two friendlies next month.

The mercurial striker was recalled after a two-year absence and will travel to North America as the hosts continue their build-up to next year's World Cup finals.

Willian of Chelsea is also included as is the promising 19-year-old central defender Marquinhos of Paris St Germain.

There was, however, no call-up for Brazilian citizen Diego Costa as he has opted to play for Spain.

The matches are against Honduras in Miami on Nov.16 and Chile in Toronto on Nov.19.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Julio Cesar, Victor; Defenders: Thiago Silva, Dante, David Luiz, Marquinhos, Daniel Alves, Maicon, Marcelo, Maxwell: Midfielders: Lucas Leiva, Hernanes, Luiz Gustavo, Paulinho, Ramires, Oscar; Forwards: Neymar, Bernard, Hulk, Robinho, Jo (Writing by ANdrew Downie in Sao Paulo)