SAO PAULO Feb 11 Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho was a surprise inclusion when Brazil named their squad on Tuesday for the World Cup warmup against South Africa next month.

The player featured under former coach Mano Menezes and Luiz Felipe Scolari has recalled him for the final friendly before he announces his 23-man World Cup squad on May 7.

The list of 16 players includes four from Chelsea plus Bayern Munich pair Rafinha and Dante.

Among the absentees are Robinho, Kaka, Lucas Leiva, Hernanes, Maicon and Philippe Coutinho. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)