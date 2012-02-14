* Ronaldinho central to plans, says coach Menezes
* Young Santos pair also key in World Cup ambitions
(Adds Menezes quotes)
By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 14 Brazil could field
Ronaldinho, Neymar and Paulo Henrique Ganso, a key trio in their
2014 World Cup ambitions, when they meet Bosnia in a friendly in
Switzerland on Feb. 28.
Flamengo captain Ronaldinho and the Santos pair, striker
Neymar and playmaker Ganso, were included in a 23-man squad
named on Tuesday by coach Mano Menezes.
Menezes first fielded the trio against Ghana in September
last year when Ronaldinho, 31, made his Brazil comeback but
midfielder Ganso only played for a few minutes before being
injured in the 1-0 win in London.
"When I called up Ronaldinho (for the Ghana game) I was
asked if it was something temporary or was I thinking of him as
a project, I said I thought of him as a project. I'm being
coherent with what I said," Menezes told a news conference.
Ronaldinho, part of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning team but
overlooked in 2010, was recalled by Menezes in September after a
10-month absence during which he missed the Copa America in
Argentina in July.
The Bosnia game in St Gallen gives Menezes another chance to
see the trio in a key test for the 2013 Confederations Cup and
2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.
All three missed Brazil's last two friendlies in 2011, 2-0
wins over Gabon in Libreville and Egypt in Doha on a November
tour, as they were involved with their clubs in the run-in to
the Brazilian championship.
"(Against Bosnia) we're going to see a team very similar to
the one that played against Mexico... but maybe with a small
modification from the middle forwards," Menezes said.
Brazil beat Mexico 2-1 away in Torreon in October with goals
from Ronadinho and Real Madrid left back Marcelo.
"As a game plan and the way the players interpreted it, we
go from there. I found something that pleases me and we must
evolve, added Menezes.
NO KAKA
Real Madrid's Kaka, who was called up for those two matches
but missed them through injury, was not included on Tuesday. AC
Milan's Robinho, dropped for that match, was also overlooked.
Brazil, not involved in the South American World Cup
qualifiers as 2014 tournament hosts, also have friendlies
against Denmark, the United States, Mexico and Argentina in the
first half of this year.
They then take part in the London Olympic Games looking for
the only top international title they are missing. Neymar, Ganso
and Ronaldinho as an over-age player are all expected to be in
the Games under-23 squad.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Julio Cesar (Inter Milan), Diego Alves
(Valencia), Rafael (Santos)
Defenders: Marcelo (Real Madrid), Daniel Alves, Adriano
(both Barcelona), Alex Sandro (Porto), Thiago Silva (AC Milan),
David Luiz (Chelsea), Luisao (Benfica), Dede (Vasco da Gama)
Midfielders: Danilo (Porto), Elias (Sporting), Fernandinho
(Shakhtar Donetsk), Hernanes (Lazio), Sandro (Tottenham
Hotspur), Paulo Henrique Ganso (Santos), Lucas (Sao Paulo),
Ronaldinho (Flamengo)
Forwards: Neymar (Santos), Leandro Damiao (Internacional),
Jonas (Valencia), Hulk (Porto)
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos
Aires, editing by Justin Palmer)