By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 14 Brazil could field Ronaldinho, Neymar and Paulo Henrique Ganso, a key trio in their 2014 World Cup ambitions, when they meet Bosnia in a friendly in Switzerland on Feb. 28.

Flamengo captain Ronaldinho and the Santos pair, striker Neymar and playmaker Ganso, were included in a 23-man squad named on Tuesday by coach Mano Menezes.

Menezes first fielded the trio against Ghana in September last year when Ronaldinho, 31, made his Brazil comeback but midfielder Ganso only played for a few minutes before being injured in the 1-0 win in London.

"When I called up Ronaldinho (for the Ghana game) I was asked if it was something temporary or was I thinking of him as a project, I said I thought of him as a project. I'm being coherent with what I said," Menezes told a news conference.

Ronaldinho, part of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning team but overlooked in 2010, was recalled by Menezes in September after a 10-month absence during which he missed the Copa America in Argentina in July.

The Bosnia game in St Gallen gives Menezes another chance to see the trio in a key test for the 2013 Confederations Cup and 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

All three missed Brazil's last two friendlies in 2011, 2-0 wins over Gabon in Libreville and Egypt in Doha on a November tour, as they were involved with their clubs in the run-in to the Brazilian championship.

"(Against Bosnia) we're going to see a team very similar to the one that played against Mexico... but maybe with a small modification from the middle forwards," Menezes said.

Brazil beat Mexico 2-1 away in Torreon in October with goals from Ronadinho and Real Madrid left back Marcelo.

"As a game plan and the way the players interpreted it, we go from there. I found something that pleases me and we must evolve, added Menezes.

NO KAKA

Real Madrid's Kaka, who was called up for those two matches but missed them through injury, was not included on Tuesday. AC Milan's Robinho, dropped for that match, was also overlooked.

Brazil, not involved in the South American World Cup qualifiers as 2014 tournament hosts, also have friendlies against Denmark, the United States, Mexico and Argentina in the first half of this year.

They then take part in the London Olympic Games looking for the only top international title they are missing. Neymar, Ganso and Ronaldinho as an over-age player are all expected to be in the Games under-23 squad.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Julio Cesar (Inter Milan), Diego Alves (Valencia), Rafael (Santos)

Defenders: Marcelo (Real Madrid), Daniel Alves, Adriano (both Barcelona), Alex Sandro (Porto), Thiago Silva (AC Milan), David Luiz (Chelsea), Luisao (Benfica), Dede (Vasco da Gama)

Midfielders: Danilo (Porto), Elias (Sporting), Fernandinho (Shakhtar Donetsk), Hernanes (Lazio), Sandro (Tottenham Hotspur), Paulo Henrique Ganso (Santos), Lucas (Sao Paulo), Ronaldinho (Flamengo)

Forwards: Neymar (Santos), Leandro Damiao (Internacional), Jonas (Valencia), Hulk (Porto) (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Justin Palmer)