RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 Former World Player of the Year Kaka was recalled by Brazil on Thursday and is set to play his first international since the 2010 World Cup.

The Real Madrid playmaker was included in the squad for the friendlies against Iraq in Sweden on Oct. 11 and Japan in Poland five days later.

It is the second time he has been called up under coach Mano Menezes, who replaced Dunga after the World Cup in South Africa, but last year he had to drop out through injury.

Kaka's last appearance for Brazil was in the 2-1 defeat by the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Brian Homewood; diting by Ken Ferris)