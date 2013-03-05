RIO DE JANEIRO, March 5 Mercurial forward Ronaldinho was dropped by Brazil on Tuesday as coach Luiz Felipe Scolari named his squad for this month's friendlies against Italy and Russia.

Ronaldinho had a miserable game against England last month when he was substituted at halftime after missing a penalty.

Kaka was named in the squad after being left out of the England match, the first of Scolari's second stint in charge.

Brazil, the 2014 World Cup hosts, face Italy in Geneva on March 21 and Russia in London, at Stamford Bridge, on March 25.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Ed Osmond)

brian.homewood@thomsonreuters.com; +41 79 917 1402; Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)