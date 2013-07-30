RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari kept faith in his Confederations Cup winning squad by picking only one newcomer for the friendly against Switzerland in Basel next month.

Only Paris Saint-German left back Maxwell in the 20-man squad Scolari named on Tuesday was not involved in the Confederations Cup which Brazil won with a 3-0 victory over world champions Spain in the June 30 final at the Maracana.

Scolari picked all 11 of his first choice team including Barcelona's new signing Neymar despite the fact that most have only just returned from a belated holiday for pre-season training at their European clubs.

The Aug. 14 game at Basel's Jakob Park stadium will be followed by more friendlies against Australia and Portugal in September on FIFA dates for qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Julio Cesar (Queens Park Rangers), Jefferson (Botafogo)

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Maxwell (both Paris Saint-Germain), David Luiz (Chelsea), Dante (Bayern Munich), Daniel Alves (Barcelona), Jean (Fluminense), Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk), Hernanes (Lazio), Luiz Gustavo (Bayern Munich), Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Oscar (Chelsea), Bernard (Atletico Mineiro)

Forwards: Jo (Atletico Mineiro), Lucas (Paris Saint-Germain), Hulk (Zenit), Fred (Fluminense), Neymar (Barcelona) (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Rex Gowar in London; editing by Justin Palmer)