UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Ronaldinho, who has been in fine form for Brazilian championship contenders Flamengo, was recalled to the Brazil squad on Thursday.
The former Barcelona forward, a World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002, won his first call-up since returning home in January from Europe where he played last for AC Milan.
The 31-year-old was included in a 24-man squad for a friendly against 2010 World Cup quarter-finalists Ghana in London on Sept. 5.
Ronaldinho last played for Brazil in a 1-0 defeat by Argentina in Qatar in November. (Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Robert Woodward; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.