RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Ronaldinho, who has been in fine form for Brazilian championship contenders Flamengo, was recalled to the Brazil squad on Thursday.

The former Barcelona forward, a World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002, won his first call-up since returning home in January from Europe where he played last for AC Milan.

The 31-year-old was included in a 24-man squad for a friendly against 2010 World Cup quarter-finalists Ghana in London on Sept. 5.

Ronaldinho last played for Brazil in a 1-0 defeat by Argentina in Qatar in November. (Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Robert Woodward; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

