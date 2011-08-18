* Ronaldinho back in squad for Ghana friendly

* He is a key figure we need, coach Menezes

(Adds detail, quotes, squad, byline)

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 Ronaldinho, who has been in excellent form for championship contenders Flamengo, was recalled to Brazil's squad on Thursday.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan forward was included in a 24-man squad by coach Mano Menezes for a friendly against 2010 World Cup quarter-finalists Ghana in London on Sept. 5.

Ronaldinho, a World Cup winner in 2002, wins his first call-up since returning from Europe in January. He last played for Brazil in a 1-0 defeat by Argentina in Qatar in November.

"He is turning into one of the top players in Brazil this season," Menezes told a news conference. "He's been playing frequently and showing his physical improvement because we never doubted his technical (abilities).

"Ronaldinho is becoming a leader who must be a key figure we need in the Brazil team. He can come to signify for the national team what he means to Flamengo."

The 31-year-old, overlooked by former coach Dunga for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, has helped Flamengo vie for the lead with Corinthians in the Brazilian championship.

Ronaldinho's second-placed team are unbeaten in their 16 matches and he has scored nine goals.

There was also a recall for Real Madrid full back Marcelo, Cruzeiro goalkeeper Fabio and forwards Hulk of Porto and Leandro Damiao of Internacional plus a first call-up for Santos defender Danilo.

A friendly was originally arranged for Sept. 5 in Cairo but Egypt pulled out, saying they could not guarantee adequate security.

Brazil will look to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat by Germany in Stuttgart last week, having also lost their Copa America title in Argentina in July when they were beaten on penalties by Paraguay in the quarter-finals.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Julio Cesar (Inter Milan), Fabio (Cruzeiro), Jefferson (Botafogo)

Defenders: Lucio (Inter Milan), Thiago Silva (AC Milan), David Luiz (Chelsea), Dede (Vasco da Gama), Daniel Alves, Adriano (both Barcelona), Danilo (Santos), Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Lucas Leiva (Liverpool), Ralf (Corinthians), Luiz Gustavo (Bayern Munich), Elias (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Henrique Ganso (Santos), Lucas (Sao Paulo), Fernandinho (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Forwards: Alexandre Pato, Robinho (both AC Milan), Neymar (Santos), Hulk (Porto), Ronaldinho (Flamengo), Leandro Damiao (Internacional)

(Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Tony Jimenez. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please click on the newslink:

for South American soccer