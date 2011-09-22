RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 22 Manchester
United defender Fabio da Silva and Porto striker Kleber earned
their first call-ups to Brazil's squad on Thursday for
friendlies against Costa Rica and Mexico.
Veteran striker Ronaldinho kept his place in coach Mano
Menezes' squad alongside youngster Neymar for the away games on
Oct. 7 and Oct. 11.
Regulars such as Robinho, Alexandre Pato and Leandro Damiao
are out injured while Menezes dropped defender Lucio, Brazil's
captain during the World Cup, saying he wanted to give a chance
to Chelsea's David Luiz.
"Dropping Lucio is an option to allow David Luiz to play. It
wouldn't have made sense to call up Lucio if he isn't going to
play," Menezes told reporters.
Ronaldinho, a World Cup winner in 2002 who was overlooked by
former coach Dunga for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, won
his first call-up in August since returning from Europe in
January to join Rio's Flamengo.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro returns for the first
time since suffering an injury while playing for Brazil in the
Copa America tournament in July.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Julio Cesar (Inter Milan), Jefferson
(Botafogo), Neto (Fiorentina)
Defenders: Daniel Alves (Barcelona), Adriano (Barcelona),
Fabio da Silva (Manchester United), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Dede
(Vasco), David Luiz (Chelsea), Thiago Silva (Milan) e Rever
(Atletico Mineiro)
Midfielders: Elias (Sporting), Fernandinho (Shakthar
Donetsk), Hernanes (Lazio), Lucas (Sao Paulo), Lucas Leiva
(Liverpool), Luiz Gustavo (Bayern Munich), Oscar
(Internacional), Sandro (Tottenham)
Forwards: Ronaldinho (Flamengo), Fred (Fluminense), Hulk
(Porto), Kleber (Porto) Neymar (Santos) e Jonas (Valencia)
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Stuart Grudgings)