RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 31 Several fans were injured when a fence collapsed during the so-called "avalanche" celebration at a Libertadores Cup match in Brazil.

The celebration, common all over South America, involves supporters running down the terraces en masse towards the front, creating the impression of an avalanche.

However, the celebration backfired in Wednesday's match between Gremio and Ecuadorean side Liga de Quito in Porto Alegre, when the fence behind one of the goals gave way after Elano scored for the hosts in the 16th minute.

Photographs and videos posted on YouTube showed that several fans fell around one metre in the ditch which separates the pitch from the terraces.

Brazilian media reports said that eight people were injured, none of them seriously.

The incident happened at the recently completed Arena Gremio, which is not among the venues for this year's Confederations Cup or next year's World Cup in Brazil.

Gremio won the qualifying round, second leg match 1-0, leaving the tie level on aggregate at 1-1.

The Brazilian side then went through to the group stage by winning on penalties. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien)