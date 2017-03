SAO PAULO, March 29 Another man has died while helping to build the Sao Paulo stadium that will host the opening match of this year's World Cup in Brazil, a hospital spokesperson said on Saturday.

He is the third construction worker to perish while working on the Arena Corinthians on the outskirts of Sao Paulo and the seventh to die in building Brazil's World Cup arenas.

Fabio Hamilton da Cruz fell about 25 feet to his death on Saturday morning, said a spokesperson for the Santa Marcelina hospital where he was taken. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, Editing by Ken Ferris)