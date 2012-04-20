* Attendance low at state championship matches
* Big clubs increasingly dominant
* Clubs proposing change in schedule to accommodate Europe
By Andrew Downie
SAO PAULO, April 20 Flamengo prides itself on
being one of the best-supported clubs in the world, with an
estimated 33 million fans but when the team took on Americano in
the Rio state championship this month, just 2,358 people paid to
see them win 3-1.
That lack of interest is emblematic of the demise of
Brazil's once important state soccer tournaments, the
competitions held in each of the country's 27 states during the
first few months of the year.
All across Brazil, games that once attracted big crowds are
watched by a handful of fans frightened off by uncompetitive
match ups, high ticket prices, and the prospect of watching more
exciting encounters from Europe in the comfort of their own
homes.
Examples like that of Flamengo-Americano have become so
common they have provoked a debate over the future of the state
championships in today's globalised world and are prompting
clubs to propose changes in a calendar at odds with Europe's
football schedule.
"It is more and more apparent that winning the state
championship doesn't mean much to fans of the big teams," said
Fernando Ferreira, director-president of Pluri, a football
consultancy firm that recently wrote a report on the failing
competitions.
GREATER GOALS
"The bigger Brazilian clubs, who have fought for 100 years
to become what they are today, now have greater goals. Some want
regional influence, some want national influence and a select
group is looking more and more to South America and the world.
The state championships are becoming too small for them."
A state championship trophy used to be one of the biggest
prizes in Brazilian football but now looks increasingly
anachronistic.
The format in each state is different but the problem is the
same - a lack of competition. In most states a few top teams
dominate proceedings and are becoming more and more powerful
thanks to TV money and sponsorship cash.
Only once in the last 20 years has a team outside the
traditional big four of Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos or Sao
Paulo won the Paulista state championship.
A team outside the big four of Rio last won that state
championship in 1966. The top two teams in Rio Grande do Sul
have won the state championship there every year since 2002.
The gap between the bigger and smaller clubs is such that
the dominant sides now often field reserve teams against lesser
opponents, alienating fans.
The smaller sides have so little chance of success there are
lots of meaningless fixtures, what Ferreira called "a profusion
of matches of low quality and little importance in empty
stadiums."
CHANGE CALENDAR
Some clubs and fans want the state championships to be
reformed, perhaps to let the bigger teams enter at a later
stage. Others suggest they be shortened or abandoned all
together. Ferreira suggested regional tournaments replace the
state ones.
Parallel to the debate is one over whether to change the
calendar so Brazil's first division championship takes place at
the same time as the big European leagues, most of which start
in August and run until May.
Currently, many Brazilian teams lose players in August, when
European clubs boost their squads in their summer transfer
window.
With August right in the middle of the Brazilian league
championship, that can have a deciding effect on how the
championship race develops. A team can start well, lose an
influential player, and fall away in the second half of the
season.
Perhaps more importantly, a revised calendar would also give
Brazilian clubs the opportunity to make lucrative European tours
in the pre-season, like in the 1950s and 1960s when Pele's
Santos and Garrincha's Botafogo spent weeks crisscrossing the
continent taking on all comers.
"Brazilian teams don't make these trips any more," Santos
President Luis Alvaro de Oliveira Ribeiro wrote last month in a
newspaper column.
"That is a big mistake. How much would Eastern Europe pay to
see Neymar, Ganso and company? How much could Corinthians have
made if they had taken Ronaldo to Asia? It is imperative that we
create periods in the footballing calendar so squads can make
some money and experience other cultures."
The debate appears likely to rumble on but it might be
pushed on to the back burner over the next few weeks as the
state competitions reach a climax.
That means lucrative playoff games and derby matches. It
also means, for the first time this season, big crowds and more
excitement - even for Flamengo, who play arch-rivals Vasco this
Sunday in the quarter-final of the Rio tournament.
"It's the derby of the best supported teams," said Flamengo
manager Joel Santana. "And that's better than playing against
sides that lack quality and competency in empty stadiums."
(Editing by Alison Wildey)