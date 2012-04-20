* Attendance low at state championship matches

* Big clubs increasingly dominant

* Clubs proposing change in schedule to accommodate Europe

By Andrew Downie

SAO PAULO, April 20 Flamengo prides itself on being one of the best-supported clubs in the world, with an estimated 33 million fans but when the team took on Americano in the Rio state championship this month, just 2,358 people paid to see them win 3-1.

That lack of interest is emblematic of the demise of Brazil's once important state soccer tournaments, the competitions held in each of the country's 27 states during the first few months of the year.

All across Brazil, games that once attracted big crowds are watched by a handful of fans frightened off by uncompetitive match ups, high ticket prices, and the prospect of watching more exciting encounters from Europe in the comfort of their own homes.

Examples like that of Flamengo-Americano have become so common they have provoked a debate over the future of the state championships in today's globalised world and are prompting clubs to propose changes in a calendar at odds with Europe's football schedule.

"It is more and more apparent that winning the state championship doesn't mean much to fans of the big teams," said Fernando Ferreira, director-president of Pluri, a football consultancy firm that recently wrote a report on the failing competitions.

GREATER GOALS

"The bigger Brazilian clubs, who have fought for 100 years to become what they are today, now have greater goals. Some want regional influence, some want national influence and a select group is looking more and more to South America and the world. The state championships are becoming too small for them."

A state championship trophy used to be one of the biggest prizes in Brazilian football but now looks increasingly anachronistic.

The format in each state is different but the problem is the same - a lack of competition. In most states a few top teams dominate proceedings and are becoming more and more powerful thanks to TV money and sponsorship cash.

Only once in the last 20 years has a team outside the traditional big four of Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos or Sao Paulo won the Paulista state championship.

A team outside the big four of Rio last won that state championship in 1966. The top two teams in Rio Grande do Sul have won the state championship there every year since 2002.

The gap between the bigger and smaller clubs is such that the dominant sides now often field reserve teams against lesser opponents, alienating fans.

The smaller sides have so little chance of success there are lots of meaningless fixtures, what Ferreira called "a profusion of matches of low quality and little importance in empty stadiums."

CHANGE CALENDAR

Some clubs and fans want the state championships to be reformed, perhaps to let the bigger teams enter at a later stage. Others suggest they be shortened or abandoned all together. Ferreira suggested regional tournaments replace the state ones.

Parallel to the debate is one over whether to change the calendar so Brazil's first division championship takes place at the same time as the big European leagues, most of which start in August and run until May.

Currently, many Brazilian teams lose players in August, when European clubs boost their squads in their summer transfer window.

With August right in the middle of the Brazilian league championship, that can have a deciding effect on how the championship race develops. A team can start well, lose an influential player, and fall away in the second half of the season.

Perhaps more importantly, a revised calendar would also give Brazilian clubs the opportunity to make lucrative European tours in the pre-season, like in the 1950s and 1960s when Pele's Santos and Garrincha's Botafogo spent weeks crisscrossing the continent taking on all comers.

"Brazilian teams don't make these trips any more," Santos President Luis Alvaro de Oliveira Ribeiro wrote last month in a newspaper column.

"That is a big mistake. How much would Eastern Europe pay to see Neymar, Ganso and company? How much could Corinthians have made if they had taken Ronaldo to Asia? It is imperative that we create periods in the footballing calendar so squads can make some money and experience other cultures."

The debate appears likely to rumble on but it might be pushed on to the back burner over the next few weeks as the state competitions reach a climax.

That means lucrative playoff games and derby matches. It also means, for the first time this season, big crowds and more excitement - even for Flamengo, who play arch-rivals Vasco this Sunday in the quarter-final of the Rio tournament.

"It's the derby of the best supported teams," said Flamengo manager Joel Santana. "And that's better than playing against sides that lack quality and competency in empty stadiums." (Editing by Alison Wildey)