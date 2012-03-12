March 12 Factbox on Ricardo Teixeira, who resigned as president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and 2014 World Cup local organising committee on Monday:

* Born June 20, 1947 in Carlos Chagas in the state of Minas Gerais.

* 1989: Elected president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) despite having no previous involvement in football. His only connection was that, at the time, he was the son-in-law of then FIFA president Joao Havelange.

* Zico, one of Brazil's top players at the time, said that Teixeira "came down on a parachute." He was re-elected five more times although voting was restricted initially to the presidents of Brazil's 27 state football federations and later expanded to the first division clubs which critics said was too restrictive.

* His reign was marked by a long-running feud with Pele. His mandate was due to run until 2015.

* Under Teixeira's presidency, Brazil won the 1994 and 2002 World Cups and finished runners-up in 1998. He employed nine national team coaches -- Sebastiao Lazaroni, Paulo Roberto Falcao, Carlos Alberto Parreira (two occasions), Mario Zagallo, Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Emerson Leao, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Dunga and Mano Menezes.

* Brazil also won the Copa America four times. The Brazilian championship, once a bafflingly complex tournament, was re-organised into a conventional league format, greatly growing in prestige and attracting foreign players for the first time.

* The animosity between Pele, widely regarded as the world's greatest player and Teixeira has its roots in the early 1990s when Pele was critical of Havelange, who in turned snubbed him by not inviting him when the draw for the 1994 World Cup finals was made in Las Vegas in late 1993.

* It resurfaced again at last year's draw for the 2014 World Cup qualifying competition in Rio de Janeiro when Teixeira failed to invite Pele to the event. However, Pele was then appointed as Brazil's "international ambassador" for the World Cup by President Dilma Rousseff.

* In 1996, Brazil ended its contract with kit suppliers Umbro and signed a multi-million dollar deal with Nike, ushering a new era of commercialism in football. Brazil friendly internationals were branded the "Nike World Tour".

* The deal was widely criticised, many Brazilians feeling the sportswear manufacturers had too much influence over the team's activities.

* In 2000, the Brazilian Congress began a two-pronged investigation into alleged corruption and mismanagement in Brazilian football with the CBF among its targets.

* The Senate's investigation ended with a 1,600-word report, which accused 16 leading club and federation directors - including Teixeira - of tax evasion, fraudulent foreign exchange operations and illegally pocketing the funds of their federations or clubs.

* Brazil bid to host the 2006 World Cup but the candidacy failed to gain momentum at home and Pele declined to support it. Brazil pulled out of the race three days before the hosts were due to be chosen by FIFA in July 2000 and Teixeira, in announcing the decision, said they would back South Africa.

* "South Africa will win, probably in the first round," he said. The tournament was awarded to Germany.

* FIFA ear-marked the 2014 World Cup for South America under its short-lived rotation system and the 10 South American federations agreed to back Brazil as their only candidate at a meeting in 2003.

* Teixeira said the agreement would allow Brazil extra time to prepare for the tournament. FIFA formally awarded the competition to Brazil four years later. Preparations failed to get off the ground and are now seriously delayed.

* In 2010, BBC's Panorama programme alleged that he Teixeira took bribes totalling nearly 6 million pounds ($9.37 million) from collapsed FIFA TV rights company ISL in the 1990s. Teixeira retorted that the allegations were sour grapes after England's failures to win the right to host the World Cup.

