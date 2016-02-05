SAO PAULO Feb 4 Shakhtar Donetsk striker Alex Teixeira is set to join Chinese club Jiangsu Suning for a fee of 50 million euros ($56 million), Brazilian media reported on Thursday.

"We have agreed the sale of Alex Teixeira to China but we are waiting a bit to confirm the deal because of the (Luiz) Adriano situation," Shakhtar's Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu told ESPN.com.br. "But the deal on our side is done, yes."

Lucescu referred to Luiz Adriano's move to China that fell through at the last minute in January after the striker had flown from AC Milan to sign with Jiangsu.

The fee would outstrip the 42 million euros paid by a Chinese Super League rivals Guangzhou Evergrande to secure striker Jackson Martinez from Atletico Madrid in a bumper deal confirmed on Wednesday.

Teixeira, who was recently linked with a move to Liverpool, would be Jiangsu's second big Brazilian signing in recent weeks after securing Chelsea midfielder Ramires.

Ramires, who had made just seven Premier League starts this season, cost the Chinese club about 25 million pounds ($35.8 million), the BBC reported.

Chinese clubs have been on a spending spree in claiming top players around the world and more big signings are expected before the Chinese Super League's transfer window shuts on Feb. 26.

AS Roma striker Gervinho completed a move to Hebei China Fortune FC last week, with top Premier League names Demba Ba and former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan also moving to China last year.

