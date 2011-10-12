RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 11 - Brazil's top soccer official
Ricardo Teixeira is to be investigated by the police this week
on suspicion of illegal transfer of funds into the country and
money laundering.
The police and the federal prosecutor's office (MPF) made
the announcement on Tuesday following media allegations against
Teixeira, president of the Brazilian Football Confederation
(CBF) and the local 2014 World Cup organising committee.
"The investigation into Teixeira will open this week. It
will be conducted by the anti-financial crimes bureau," a police
spokeswoman told Reuters by telephone.
Teixeira could be called in for questioning.
"Federal prosecutor Marcelo Freire asked head office of the
Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro to open a police investigation
of the president of the CBF for the crimes of illegal transfer
of money to Brazil and money laundering," the MPF said.
The investigation will centre on accusations by the BBC of
three top officials of soccer's world governing body FIFA,
including Teixeira, of taking bribes over the appointment of
International Sports and Leisure (ISL) as its marketing arm.
ISL went bankrupt in 2001.
The BBC, which said 175 secret payments were made by ISL
between 1989 and 1999, also named Confederation of African
Football (CAF) chief Issa Hayatou and South American (CONMEBOL)
head Nicolas Leoz of Paraguay.
They and Teixeira are members of FIFA's executive committee.
The MPF has asked the police to investigate whether any part
of that money entered Brazil illegally through companies in tax
havens belonging to Teixeira.
Teixeira has denied any wrongdoing.
