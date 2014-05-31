TERESOPOLIS, Brazil May 31 Brazil captain Thiago Silva will not play in the World Cup warm-up match against Panama on Tuesday to give him more time to recover from slight leg niggles, manager Luiz Felipe Scolari said on Saturday.

"He is a player that won't be traveling with us but instead will work on his own," Scolari told Fox Sports news in a pitchside interview at Brazil's training ground outside Rio de Janeiro.

"Thiago is undergoing recovery work on his legs," Scolari said. "We have two friendlies and it's better to use him when he is in better or perfect condition in the second match."

Brazil face Panama in Goiania on June 3 and play Serbia in Sao Paulo three days later. The host nation open the World Cup against Croatia in Sao Paulo on June 12.

Silva, who captained Brazil to the Confederations Cup last year and is one of the first names on Scolari's team sheet, played 42 times for Paris St. Germain last season.

His place alongside David Luiz in the centre of defence will likely be filled either by Dante, the Bayern Munich defender, or Henrique, the Napoli centre half who was the surprise pick in Scolari's 23-man squad.

Another player who could miss the Panama friendly is Bernard. The young winger was withdrawn from Saturday's training match after he hurt his foot in a clash with Paulinho.

Doctors attended to the Shakhtar Donetsk winger but later said his injury was not serious.

Scolari set up two teams in a training match for the first time since the squad got together on May 26. The first team beat the reserves 2-0 in the 50-minute game, with Oscar and Neymar scoring.

The Brazilians will travel to Goiania, a city in the centre of the country, on Sunday. (Writing by Andrew Downie in Sao Pualo; Editing by Ken Ferris)