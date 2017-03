RIO DE JANEIRO, June 21 Doriva has resigned as coach of Vasco da Gama after a poor start to the league season in which they failed to win any of their first eight games, the club said on Sunday.

"I leave sorry that we didn't get better results in the league," Doriva said in a statement.

"I think that by my leaving Vasco can improve and that someone with a different methodology can get the results that Vasco expects."

The former Middlesbrough and Brazil midfielder took Vasco to the Rio de Janeiro state championship earlier this year but they have disappointed since and currently sit second bottom of the Serie A.

The newly-promoted club lost 2-1 to league leaders Sport on Saturday, their fifth defeat in eight games.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Martyn Herman)