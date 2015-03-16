SAO PAULO, March 15 Five different players scored for Vasco da Gama in their 5-1 victory over Nova Iguacu on Sunday, a win that took them top of the Carioca state championship table.

Dagoberto, Serginho, Gilberto, Luan and Thalles got the goals that extended the club's unbeaten run to 10 games and leaves them a point ahead of city rivals Botafogo.

The win also sets them up nicely for next weekend's big Rio derby against Flamengo.

"We want to be at the top of the table and we've managed that," said manager Doriva. "We're motivated for next week's game even though we know it will be tough."

Flamengo beat Tigres 3-1 on Saturday and are in third place.

Vasco's good run has brought the club's supporters some cheer after a sustained period of crisis.

They finished third in Serie B last year but their financial problems are not over and they are expected to struggle when the Serie A campaign begins in May.

Their current squad is led by Doriva, the former Middlesbrough player who took Ituano to the Paulista state championship last year. New signing Dagoberto made his debut on Sunday and will bring some experience to an untested squad.

"This was one of the happiest days of my life," he said after getting on the score sheet. "It exceeded all my expectations."

In Sao Paulo, Santos maintained their lead at the top of the Paulista championship with a 4-1 win over Marilia.

Corinthians are three points behind with a game in hand after they could only draw 0-0 with Red Bull Brasil on Saturday. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)