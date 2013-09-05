Sept 5 Vasco da Gama and Corinthians have both been ordered to play their next four home matches without their own supporters following crowd trouble at their Brazilian championship match last month.

Brazil's sporting tribunal said that both teams must play their next two home games behind closed doors. For the subsequent two home games, they will only be allowed to sell tickets to supporters of the visiting team.

Trouble broke out at the match on Aug 25 when Corinthians supporters invaded an area reserved for Vasco fans and then fought with riot police at Brasilia's Mane Garrincha stadium.

Vasco, who are based in Rio de Janeiro and were officially the home team, had decided to stage the game in Brasilia under an agreement with sponsors and were punished for failing to ensure that adequate security was provided.

The Corinthians supporters' group known as the Gavioes da Fiel (Hawks of the Faithful) blamed the incidents on a "small minority of supporters" and said it had suspended three of its members. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Patrick Johnston.)