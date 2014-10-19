SAO PAULO Oct 19 Violence overshadowed Brazilian soccer on Sunday when a man was hit and killed by a car during clashes before the Palmeiras-Santos game, police said.

The 21-year old was run over as fans fought on the highway bringing Santos supporters into Sao Paulo for the state derby.

Two others suffered injuries after being hit by cars while one fan was injured after being shot.

Police closed parts of the road while the battles ensued in the hours before the kick off.

It was just the latest in a string of deaths connected with Brazilian soccer in recent years with local sports newspaper Lance reporting that more than 200 fans have been killed in violence since 1988.

Santos won the match 3-1 to remain in seventh place in the Serie A table.

Cruzeiro extended their lead at the top of the league to seven points with a 1-0 win at Vitoria, central defender Dede heading home the winner seven minutes from time.

Internacional lost at home to Corinthians to fall to third, behind Sao Paulo, who beat Bahia 2-1 on Saturday with goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni scoring the 123rd goal of his career. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)