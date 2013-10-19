Oct 19 Brazil was hit by another bout of soccer violence when home fans of a second division club rioted in protest at the performance of their team.

The Serie B match between Paysandu and Avai in Belem on Friday night was called off shortly after the visitors had taken a 2-0 lead 10 minutes from time.

Television pictures showed Paysandu fans hurling objects and smoke bombs at riot police on the field while startled players retreated to the halfway line before fleeing to the dressing rooms.

After a 10-minute wait, the referee abandoned the match.

Brazilian media also said that cars belonging to the Paysandu players and officials were vandalised in the stadium parking area.

Paysandu fans, angry at their team's position in the relegation zone, began jeering their team in the first half and throwing objects at the Avai bench even before the second goal.

Three games were marred by violence over the previous weekend, one of them in the Castelao stadium which will be used as a venue at next year's World Cup.

Fortaleza supporters destroyed plastic seats in protest after their team were held 2-2 at home by Sampaio Correa in Serie B and missed out on promotion as a result.

There were also clashes at Belo Horizonte's Independencia stadium where local rivals Atletico Mineiro and Cruzeiro met and at the Morumbi in Sao Paulo where fans fought truncheon-wielding riot police on the terraces.

On Friday, dozens of angry Vasco da Gama fans fought their way past security guards and remonstrated with players after a defeat against Goias the previous day left them in the Serie A relegation zone.

Some supporters invaded the dressing room where the squad were preparing to train and others shouted abuse from the terraces.

