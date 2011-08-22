RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 22 Zico has agreed terms to take over as Iraq coach and is close to signing a contract, the former Brazil great told Reuters on Monday.

"Everything's agreed, I and my lawyers have sent a draft contract there (to Iraq). It's all ok as far as I'm concerned, all that remains is to sign the contract," Zico said.

The former Brazil midfielder will steer Iraq through the Asian qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup finals in his home country.

Zico, hailed as the white Pele during his playing days, has been out of work since resigning as football director at his former club Flamengo in October over internal feuding.

"Esta todo acordado, yo y mis abogados enviamos el boceto de contrato para alla (a Irak). De mi parte esta todo ok, solo falta firmar el contrato."