By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 22 Brazil great Zico has
agreed terms with Iraq to take charge as their coach for the
2014 World Cup qualifiers and is close to signing a contract.
"Everything's agreed, I and my lawyers have sent a draft
contract there (to Iraq). It's all ok as far as I'm concerned,
all that remains is to sign the contract," Zico told Reuters on
Monday.
The former Brazil midfielder will steer the 2007 Asian
champions through the third round of the continent's qualifiers
for the 2014 World Cup finals. Iraq are in Group A with Jordan,
China and Singapore for the stage that starts next month.
Zico, hailed as the white Pele during his playing days, said
the draft contained two options: to coach Iraq in the World Cup
qualifiers or beyond until the finals in Brazil in 2014.
"They are thinking of a longer project and I think we should
tend towards 2014," said Zico, who steered Japan to the 2006
World Cup finals in Germany.
Zico, 58, said he was highly motivated by this new coaching
opportunity and was not afraid of the violence in Iraq.
"It's the big challenge of my life. I want to overcome
everything with a lot of work and motivation," he said, adding
he hoped to travel to Baghdad on Thursday.
He said his coaching staff would initially include his
brother Edu and physical trainer Moraci Sant'anna, who has had
experience with the Brazil team, but he might find he needed to
bring in more men.
"I'm also going to be in charge of the youth scheme and
other professionals, who could be Brazilians, could coach those
(junior) teams," Zico said.
Zico, who has coached Turkish side Fenerbahce, CSKA Moscow
and Olympiakos in Greece, has been out of work since resigning
as football director at his former club Flamengo in October over
internal feuding.
