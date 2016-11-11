Soccer-Sunderland accept Palace bid for defender Van Aanholt
Jan 27 Sunderland have accepted a bid for Patrick van Aanholt from Premier League relegation rivals Crystal Palace after the left back submitted a transfer request.
LONDON Nov 11 British police said on Friday they had opened an inquiry into an allegation of bribery following a review of a newspaper's investigation into suspected soccer corruption in September.
"This review of the material has concluded and the decision has been taken to begin a criminal investigation into a single suspected offence of bribery," the City of London Police said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Gareth Jones)
Jan 27 Sunderland have accepted a bid for Patrick van Aanholt from Premier League relegation rivals Crystal Palace after the left back submitted a transfer request.
Jan 27 Everton have offered former player Jose Baxter a 12-month contract after his one-year ban for testing positive for cocaine ends in June, the club has said.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Friday 4th Round Friday, January 27 (GMT) Derby County(II) v Leicester City (1955) 4th Round Saturday, January 28 (GMT) Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1230) Blackburn Rovers(II) v Blackpool(IV) (1500) Burnley v Bristol City(II) (1500) Chelsea v Brentford(II) (1500) Crystal Palace v Manchester City