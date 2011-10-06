(Adds quote from Rooney senior's solicitor, details)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Oct 6 The father and uncle of Manchester
United and England striker Wayne Rooney were among nine men
arrested on Thursday as part of an inquiry into an alleged
betting scam.
Merseyside Police said all nine men had been bailed until
January, with one of them was confirmed by the Scottish Football
Association as being 26-year-old Motherwell midfielder Steven
Jennings, who comes from Liverpool and now lives in Glasgow.
The charges relate to "suspicious betting activity"
surrounding the Scottish Premier League match between Motherwell
and Hearts last December.
Wayne Rooney senior, 48, was detained at his home in the
West Derby area of Liverpool following a joint investigation
by Merseyside Police working in cooperation with the Gambling
Commission. Rooney's uncle Richie, 54, was also detained.
"A 54-year-old from Norris Green, a 22-year-old from
Kirkdale, a 48-year-old from West Derby and a 26-year-old from
Croxteth have all been bailed pending further enquiries,"
Merseyside Police said in a statement.
Solicitor Anthony Barnfather, representing Rooney senior,
told British media in a statement: "Mr Rooney vigorously denies
all of these allegations. We are cooperating fully with the
investigation. No further comment will be made at this time."
Police said the nine arrests were the "culmination of a
joint operation with the Gambling Commission" and all the men
had been interviewed for conspiracy to defraud.
Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan said on the FA's
website (www.scottishfa.co.uk) that the arrests followed
"extensive inquiries" into alleged betting irregularities at the
Scottish Premier League match.
Regan said: "While the investigation involves several other
individuals outwith (outside) Scotland, it is important to
stress that the evidence gathered throughout this thorough
period of investigation has involved only one Scottish match.
"Motherwell FC are aware of the situation and will issue a
response in due course. The Scottish FA will make no further
comment at this stage."
Jennings, who joined Motherwell in 2009 from Tranmere
Rovers, Liverpool's third club after Everton and Liverpool, was
sent off in the 83rd minute of the match against Hearts, who won
the game 2-1.
Rooney, on international duty with England in Montenegro
ahead of Friday's Euro 2012 qualifier, was relaxed following his
father's arrest according to England manager Fabio Capello.
"He told me he has no problems and assured me this personal
problem will find a solution within a short time," Capello told
a news conference, adding that Rooney would start the match.
