By Mike Collett

LONDON Oct 6 The father and uncle of Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney were among four people released on bail on Thursday after being arrested as part of an inquiry into an alleged betting scam, Reuters understands.

Earlier, nine men were arrested, Merseyside Police said, and one of those was confirmed by the Scottish Football Association as being 26-year-old Motherwell midfielder Steven Jennings, who comes from Liverpool and now lives in Glasgow.

The charges relate to suspicious betting patterns surrounding the Scottish Premier League match between Motherwell and Heart of Midlothian last December.

Wayne Rooney senior, 48, was detained at his home in the West Derby area of Liverpool following a joint investigation by Merseyside Police working in co-operation with the Gambling Commission. Rooney's uncle Richie, 54, was also detained.

"Merseyside Police can confirm that four of the nine men arrested earlier today as part of an investigation into suspicious betting activity have been bailed," a police statement said.

"A 54-year-old from Norris Green, a 22-year-old from Kirkdale, a 48-year-old from West Derby and a 26-year-old from Croxteth have all been bailed pending further enquiries."

Police said the nine arrests were the "culmination of a joint operation with the Gambling Commission" and all all been interviewed for conspiracy to defraud.

Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan said on the FA's website (www.scottishfa.co.uk) that the arrests follow "extensive inquiries" into alleged betting irregularities at the Scottish Premier League match.

Regan said: "While the investigation involves several other individuals outwith (outside) Scotland, it is important to stress that the evidence gathered throughout this thorough period of investigation has involved only one Scottish match.

"Motherwell FC are aware of the situation and will issue a response in due course.

"The Scottish FA will make no further comment at this stage."

Jennings, who joined Motherwell in 2009 from Tranmere Rovers, Liverpool's third club after Everton and Liverpool, was sent off in the 83rd minute of the match against Hearts, who won the game 2-1.

Rooney is currently on international duty with England in Montenegro ahead of Friday's Euro 2012 qualifier.

