(Adds details of bail)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Oct 6 The father and uncle of Manchester
United and England striker Wayne Rooney were among four people
released on bail on Thursday after being arrested as part of an
inquiry into an alleged betting scam, Reuters understands.
Earlier, nine men were arrested, Merseyside Police said, and
one of those was confirmed by the Scottish Football Association
as being 26-year-old Motherwell midfielder Steven Jennings, who
comes from Liverpool and now lives in Glasgow.
The charges relate to suspicious betting patterns
surrounding the Scottish Premier League match between Motherwell
and Heart of Midlothian last December.
Wayne Rooney senior, 48, was detained at his home in the
West Derby area of Liverpool following a joint investigation
by Merseyside Police working in co-operation with the Gambling
Commission. Rooney's uncle Richie, 54, was also detained.
"Merseyside Police can confirm that four of the nine men
arrested earlier today as part of an investigation into
suspicious betting activity have been bailed," a police
statement said.
"A 54-year-old from Norris Green, a 22-year-old from
Kirkdale, a 48-year-old from West Derby and a 26-year-old from
Croxteth have all been bailed pending further enquiries."
Police said the nine arrests were the "culmination of a
joint operation with the Gambling Commission" and all all been
interviewed for conspiracy to defraud.
Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan said on the FA's
website (www.scottishfa.co.uk) that the arrests follow
"extensive inquiries" into alleged betting irregularities at the
Scottish Premier League match.
Regan said: "While the investigation involves several other
individuals outwith (outside) Scotland, it is important to
stress that the evidence gathered throughout this thorough
period of investigation has involved only one Scottish match.
"Motherwell FC are aware of the situation and will issue a
response in due course.
"The Scottish FA will make no further comment at this
stage."
Jennings, who joined Motherwell in 2009 from Tranmere
Rovers, Liverpool's third club after Everton and Liverpool, was
sent off in the 83rd minute of the match against Hearts, who won
the game 2-1.
Rooney is currently on international duty with England in
Montenegro ahead of Friday's Euro 2012 qualifier.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)