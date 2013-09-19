BRUSSELS, Sept 19 Club Bruges have sacked coach Juan Carlos Garrido after just 10 months in charge and following their exit from the qualifying round of the Europa League.

The Belgian club, unbeaten in the league, said in a brief statement on Thursday morning that the Spaniard and physical conditioning coach Jorge Simo, who also arrived last November, would be leaving the club.

Assistant coaches Philippe Clement and Stephan Van der Heyden would take charge until a permanent replacement is named.

Club Bruges are second in the Belgium championship, five points behind Standard Liege after five victories and two draws from seven matches.

However, they exited in the third qualifying round of the Europa League last month at the hands of Slask Wroclaw.

Garrido, formerly coach of Villareal, took charge in Bruges after the Belgian side sacked ex-national coach Georges Leekens following five consecutive losses. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Nick Mulvenney)