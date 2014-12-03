SOFIA Dec 3 The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said it has banned Lokomotiv Plovdiv defender Diyan Moldovanov for 10 matches for trying to hit a referee with a bottle on Saturday.

The 29-year-old centre back was also fined 8,000 levs ($5,000) by the BFU's disciplinary commission following the incident, which occurred after his team's 1-1 draw against Cherno More Varna in the league.

Moldovanov, who was substituted just before the break due to injury, was shown a straight red card after rushing onto the field after the final whistle, angrily confronting referee Stanislav Stavrov.

Moldovanov threw a bottle at the official and verbally abused him while his team mates tried to calm him down.

Lokomotiv, the 2004 champions who are currently ninth in the league with 20 points from 17 matches, said they would appeal the ban.

(1 US dollar = 1.5833 Bulgarian lev) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Peter Rutherford)