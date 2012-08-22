SOFIA Aug 22 Bulgarian club Minyor Pernik have
been given a three-match stadium ban following crowd trouble
during their home league game against Lokomotiv Sofia at the
weekend, the country's football union (BFU) said on Wednesday.
Angry Minyor fans physically assaulted Lokomotiv's chief
executive Georgi Markov during Saturday's goalless draw.
The former Bulgaria defender, known as a tough tackler
during his playing days, was punched, kicked and hit by a bottle
and other objects.
Police arrested one fan after the match but said another 12
offenders had been identified and will be charged with
hooliganism.
"I've never seen anything like this," Markov, 40, told
reporters. "They should expel them (Minyor) from the league."
Minyor matches have a history of fan violence. In 2010, the
Pernik-based side received a two-match stadium ban after crowd
trouble disrupted their Bulgarian Cup quarter-final game at
Chernomorets Pomorie.
The latest punishment will affect Minyor's home games
against CSKA Sofia, Botev Vratsa and Etar Veliko Tarnovo. The
new venue for the games is yet to be decided.
Bulgarian media criticised the BFU, saying the sanction was
too mild.
Minyor, who were also fined 10,000 levs ($6,400), are 14th
in the standings with one point from two matches this term.
($1 = 1.5673 Bulgarian levs)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)