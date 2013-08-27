SOFIA Aug 27 Bulgarian club Neftohimik Burgas have been handed a one-match home ban and Lokomotiv Plovdiv have been ordered to play their next home game behind closed doors after hooliganism marred their league match on Friday.

The punishment, handed down by the Bulgarian Football Union's disciplinary commission on Tuesday, will be in effect for Neftohimik's game against Cherno More Varna on Sept. 14 and Lokomotiv's match against Lokomotiv Sofia on Sept. 2.

The Burgas-based side were also fined 5,000 levs ($3,400) and Lokomotiv were fined 7,000 levs ($4,800) for the incidents, which led to several arrests.

More than 100 fans ripped plastic seats at the Lazur Stadium and pelted each other during halftime of the game that Lokomotiv won 3-1. Trouble erupted when several visiting fans clashed with the home supporters.

Newcomers Neftohimik are eighth in the standings with seven points from six games. Lokomotiv, the 2004 Bulgarian champions, are fifth on 10 points.

Violence inside and outside stadiums has plagued Bulgarian football in recent seasons, endangering the safety of players and fans. ($1 = 1.4603 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John Mehaffey)