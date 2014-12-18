SOFIA Dec 18 Bulgaria will try again to persuade prolific striker Dimitar Berbatov to come out of international retirement to help revive their chances of reaching the Euro 2016 finals, new coach Ivaylo Petev said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Monaco forward, who is Bulgaria's all-time leading scorer with 48 goals, quit the Balkan country's national team in 2010 with Luboslav Penev, Petev's predecessor, failing to tempt him back despite making an approach.

"I have the ambition to meet him and talk," Petev told the Bulgarian state television. "We'll see what will happen."

Bulgaria are fourth in Group H with four points from as many games, six adrift of leaders Croatia and Italy and five behind Norway. The top two are guaranteed a place at Euro 2016.

In January, former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Berbatov joined Monaco from Fulham on loan. Less than five months later, he signed a one-year contract with the principality club.

Berbatov's unexpected retirement from international soccer was met with a mixture of anger and, in some cases, a strong sense of betrayal in his homeland.

Petev was named Bulgaria coach on Wednesday, replacing Penev, who was fired following the team's poor start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign.

However, former Ludogorets coach Petev said that Bulgaria still have a chance of reaching the Euro 2016 finals.

His first game in charge will be the qualifier against Italy in Sofia on March 28. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)