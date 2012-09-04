SOFIA, Sept 4 Fulham striker Dimitar Berbatov
has been heavily criticised in his homeland after he snubbed the
Bulgarian national team for a second time in 28 months.
Bulgaria supporters have branded the country's leading
scorer as "greedy", "unworthy" and as "a man who can't keep his
word" on internet forums after he refused to play for the
national team in the World Cup qualifiers against Italy and
Armenia.
"Berbo betrayed (coach) Lubo (Penev)," was the headline in
the sports daily Meridian Match on Tuesday while Sportline
website said: "His refusal to play for the national team will
forever remain an act devoid of moral dignity."
The 31-year-old, who quit the team in 2010, was called up
for the Balkan country's opening 2014 World Cup qualifiers after
signalling he was ready to end his self-imposed international
exile.
But Berbatov, who left Mancherster United last week to join
Fulham, changed his mind.
"Berbatov is a player who polarises public opinion with the
fans divided between those who love him or loathe him," said
Football Weekly.
Critics accuse Berbatov of slowing down play while others
admire his languid, passing style and scoring ability.
"He is an amazing player," former Scotland and Manchester
United striker Denis Law told Bulgarian media.
"I can't remember all of his goals but I'll remember how he
touched the ball, his passing and his desire to attack."
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)