SOFIA Oct 18 Ivko Ganchev was sacked by Beroe Stara Zagora on Thursday to become the Bulgarian league's seventh coaching casualty since the season started in August.

Former Bulgaria keeper Ganchev, 47, was shown the door after the team slumped to ninth in the table following four defeats in their last six matches.

The final straw for Ganchev, who replaced crowd favourite Ilian Iliev earlier this year, was a 1-0 home defeat to Chernomorets Burgas on Wednesday that prompted angry fans to call for his resignation.

Beroe said Ganchev would be replaced by former defender Petar Hubchev, 48, who was part of the Bulgaria side that reached the 1994 World Cup semi-finals. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Toby Davis)