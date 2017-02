SOFIA Dec 4 Cherno More Varna defender Sasho Alexandrov was given a six-match ban for body-checking the referee during his team's 4-0 loss at Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian Cup on Sunday, the domestic football union (BFU) said.

Alexandrov, known for his aggressive manner on the field and frequent arguments with officials, was shown a straight red card for the 74th minute incident, with Levski 3-0 up and having just been awarded a questionable penalty by referee Stefan Spasov.

"I apologise to the referee, it was not on purpose," Alexandrov, who was also fined 2,500 levs ($1,700), told local media. "I was ashamed when he fell." ($1 = 1.4963 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov. Editing by Patrick Johnston)