SOFIA, March 11 Botev Plovdiv have been ordered to play their next home match at a neutral ground following crowd trouble in the Bulgarian league game against Lokomotiv Sofia on Saturday.

The Bulgarian Football Union's disciplinary commission also fined the Plovdiv-based club 4,000 levs ($2,800) on Tuesday after Lokomotiv coach Stefan Genov was hit by a plastic bottle thrown by a Botev fan.

The ban will affect fourth-placed Botev's home match against bitter city rivals Lokomotiv, who are fifth in the standings, on Saturday.

Twice Bulgarian champions Botev have already played one game behind closed doors this season after hooliganism marred their match against Litex Lovech in October.

Violence inside and outside stadiums has plagued Bulgarian football in recent seasons, endangering the safety of players and fans. ($1 = 1.4092 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)