Soccer-One dead after fans clash in Rio de Janeiro
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 13 A soccer fan was killed and several others injured after violence erupted in Rio de Janeiro before Sunday's Botafogo-Flamengo match, Brazilian news reports said.
SOFIA, Sept 20 Botev Vratsa, who are bottom of the Bulgarian first division and without a point from five games, have reinstated coach Antoni Zdravkov eight weeks after he left following a disagreement with the old management board.
The club appointed Italian Giuliano Sonzogni as former Levski Sofia and Lokomotiv Sofia defender Zdravkov's replacement just before the start of the season.
The management board took charge of Botev in July but have been forced to quit after protests from the supporters over the team's woeful form.
"I decided to return because of the fans who have always treated me with great respect," the 48-year-old Zdravkov told local media.
Zdravkov also had spells with Portuguese teams Nacional Madeira and Maritimo in his playing career. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Tony Jimenez)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 13 A soccer fan was killed and several others injured after violence erupted in Rio de Janeiro before Sunday's Botafogo-Flamengo match, Brazilian news reports said.
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, February 12 Atletico Nacional 3 Rionegro Aguilas 0 Jaguares 0 La Equidad 2 Millonarios 3 Bucaramanga 0 Once Caldas 0 Deportivo Cali 2 Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila
PARIS, Feb 13 Paris St Germain will be well-equipped to renew battle with Barcelona in their Champions League round of 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday after key midfielder Marco Verratti made a well-timed return to the team.