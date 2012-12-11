* Stoilov replaces sacked Spasov

SOFIA Dec 11 Botev Plovdiv have appointed twice former Bulgaria coach Stanimir Stoilov in place of the sacked Ferario Spasov, the club said on Tuesday.

Stoilov, 45, who has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the double Bulgarian champions, had a brief spell as interim national coach in 2007 and was also in charge of his country for 17 months between February 2009 and September 2010.

"We want to transform Botev from a mid-table to a leading team," club owner Tsvetan Vasilev told reporters.

Vasilev, one of the country's leading bankers, immediately signed Stoilov's first player when former defender Veselin Minev rejoined the club from Turkish team Antalyaspor.

The 32-year-old left back has been a key player for Bulgaria since making his international debut in 2009.

Botev are fifth in the table with 28 points from 15 games, 10 points behind leaders Ludogorets.

Stoilov was coach when Levski Sofia reached the 2006 UEFA Cup quarter-finals.

Former Bulgaria defender Tsanko Tsvetanov, sacked three times earlier this season by bottom club Etar Veliko Tarnovo, will be his assistant.

Spasov, 50, was fired on Monday after winning just one of his four previous league games. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Tony Jimenez)