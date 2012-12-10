SOFIA Dec 10 Ferario Spasov became the 10th coaching victim since the Bulgarian soccer league started in August when he was fired by ambitious Botev Plovdiv on Monday.

Botev had enjoyed a solid start to their league campaign but the 50-year-old Spasov paid the price for a poor recent run with one victory in their last four league games.

Botev, twice Bulgarian champions, are fifth in the standings with 28 points from 15 games.

Former Bulgaria coach Stanimir Stoilov was poised to replace Spasov, with an official announcement expected on Tuesday, a source close to the club told Reuters. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)