SOFIA, June 4 Stanimir Stoilov, one of the most decorated coaches in Bulgarian soccer, has left Botev Plovdiv after spending much of his 18-month tenure struggling to earn the respect of the club's hard core fans, the two-times champions said.

"My vision of football is such that a sad coach, players who are placed under stress and frustrated fans cannot live together," Stoilov, who joined the club in December 2012, told reporters on Wednesday.

"For the good of all, I'll put an end to the agony."

The 47-year-old former Bulgaria international led Levski Sofia to two league titles, two national cups and two Supercups between 2005-07.

Stoilov also guided The Blues to the UEFA Cup quarter-finals in 2006 and a few months later, Levski became the first Bulgarian team to reach the Champions League group stages.

He also spent two spells in charge of the Bulgarian national team, coached Anorthosis Famagusta in Cyprus and led Litex Lovech to a Bulgarian Cup success in 2009.

Stoilov previously offered to quit the club in March because of the "negative atmosphere" created by home fans after Botev had beaten Levski to reach the Bulgarian Cup semi-finals.

That resignation, however, was not accepted by club owner Tsvetan Vasilev, one of the Balkan country's leading bankers, and Stoilov went on to lead Botev to the Cup final and a fourth-place finish in the league.

Botev, one of the most popular clubs in Bulgaria, said that sporting director Dimitar Dimitrov has also quit, just two days after being presented to the media. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John O'Brien)