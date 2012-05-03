SOFIA May 3 Lokomotiv Plovdiv are threatening to boycott the Bulgarian Cup final against Ludogorets on May 16 if referee Stanislav Todorov takes charge of the game.

"We'll probably boycott the match if the refereeing commission doesn't replace Todorov," Lokomotiv chief Atanas Uzunov told local media on Thursday.

"We've informed them about our intention and we already discussed this option with our owner."

UEFA referee Todorov was appointed to officiate the match in the Black Sea port of Burgas despite committing several errors during the tense league clash between the two teams last August when a Lokomotiv goal was wrongly disallowed.

"All of you remember that the same referee took charge of our league match against Ludogorets last autumn and he disallowed a "clear" goal," Uzunov added.

"It's not serious to change the match venue because it's too close to Plovdiv and then to appoint a referee, who is based 40 km away from (Ludogorets's home town) Razgrad."

The final was due to take place in Stara Zagora - a town, situated some 100 km from Plovdiv.

Lokomotiv will be searching for their fourth Bulgarian Cup triumph while surprise package Ludogorets, who won their first top flight promotion last season, will make their Cup final debut.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Martyn Herman)