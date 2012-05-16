SOFIA May 16 The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU)
have forwarded on claims of match-fixing to the Sofia City
Prosecutor's Office after Slavia Sofia striker Nikolay Bozhov
said coach Martin Kushev gave money to a referee.
Bozhov said a fixture between Kaliakra and Slavia Sofia on
April 7 was fixed when Kushev approached the referee at halftime
and offered him a bribe to influence the outcome of the game.
Slavia Sofia scored two late goals during the game to snatch
a 2-1 win over Kaliakra sparking claims of corruption, which
Kushev denies.
In a letter addressed to local media Bozhov wrote: "On the
following day, one of my team mates brought us together in the
bathroom and explained us that we should collect 6,000 levs
($3,900)for him (Kushev) because he gave the sum to the referee
at halftime to 'overturn' the match.
"He warned us that these things should not reach the ears of
(Slavia president) Ventseslav Stefanov."
A statement on the BFU's website said they had passed on
Bozhov's letter to the prosecutor's office for further
investigation.
"The BFU's ethic commission believes that, according to Mr
Bozhov's statement, there's a crime under the penal code of
Bulgaria and we ask you to make inquiry into the case," the BFU
said.
Kushev has categorically denied any wrongdoing.
"It's absolute nonsense," Kushev told local media. "I'm
shocked and I have no explanation why he (Bozhov) did all that.
"All accusations against me and Slavia are baseless. This is
defamation," added the 38-year-old former striker.
Slavia Sofia are seventh in the league with 50 points, 16
behind leaders CSKA Sofia and six off a Europa League spot.
Kaliakra are second from bottom of the table on 11 points.
Media reports of widespread match-fixing and corruption have
been rife in Bulgaria for years but no one has been brought to
trial and the European Commission has criticised the authorities
for doing little to fight the problem.
Last month, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov blamed soccer
authorities for not taking action to make the sport attractive
and bring fans back to the grounds.
($1 = 1.5352 Bulgarian levs)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing By Alison Wildey)