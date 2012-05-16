SOFIA May 16 The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) have forwarded on claims of match-fixing to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office after Slavia Sofia striker Nikolay Bozhov said coach Martin Kushev gave money to a referee.

Bozhov said a fixture between Kaliakra and Slavia Sofia on April 7 was fixed when Kushev approached the referee at halftime and offered him a bribe to influence the outcome of the game.

Slavia Sofia scored two late goals during the game to snatch a 2-1 win over Kaliakra sparking claims of corruption, which Kushev denies.

In a letter addressed to local media Bozhov wrote: "On the following day, one of my team mates brought us together in the bathroom and explained us that we should collect 6,000 levs ($3,900)for him (Kushev) because he gave the sum to the referee at halftime to 'overturn' the match.

"He warned us that these things should not reach the ears of (Slavia president) Ventseslav Stefanov."

A statement on the BFU's website said they had passed on Bozhov's letter to the prosecutor's office for further investigation.

"The BFU's ethic commission believes that, according to Mr Bozhov's statement, there's a crime under the penal code of Bulgaria and we ask you to make inquiry into the case," the BFU said.

Kushev has categorically denied any wrongdoing.

"It's absolute nonsense," Kushev told local media. "I'm shocked and I have no explanation why he (Bozhov) did all that.

"All accusations against me and Slavia are baseless. This is defamation," added the 38-year-old former striker.

Slavia Sofia are seventh in the league with 50 points, 16 behind leaders CSKA Sofia and six off a Europa League spot.

Kaliakra are second from bottom of the table on 11 points.

Media reports of widespread match-fixing and corruption have been rife in Bulgaria for years but no one has been brought to trial and the European Commission has criticised the authorities for doing little to fight the problem.

Last month, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov blamed soccer authorities for not taking action to make the sport attractive and bring fans back to the grounds. ($1 = 1.5352 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing By Alison Wildey)