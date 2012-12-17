SOFIA Dec 17 Bulgaria's Cherno More Varna sacked coach Adalbert Zafirov and seven players on Monday after a bad run of results left them 10th in the top flight and out of the domestic cup.

Former Levski Sofia coach Georgi Ivanov, twice Bulgarian Footballer of the Year, has taken over as coach with the 36-year-old signing a two-year contract.

Goalkeepers Petar Denchev and Plamen Kolev, defender Martin Dechev, midfielders Ivelin Yanev, Stamen Angelov and Hristian Popov and striker Doncho Atanasov were fired alongside Zafirov because of "poor performance", the club said in a statement.

Former Bulgaria defender Zafirov became The Sailors' second coach this season after replacing Stefan Genov in September but he failed to produce an improvement.

Zafirov, 43, became the 11th coaching victim since the Bulgarian league started in August.

In October, Ivanov quit as coach of Lokomotiv Plovdiv only a day after agreeing a contract until the end of the season, saying he despaired of the "organisational chaos". (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)