UPDATE 1-Soccer-Liverpool announce plans to leave Melwood for Kirkby
* Melwood training ground also earmarked for redevelopment (Adds background, detail, quotes)
SOFIA Aug 14 CSKA Sofia have been ordered to play their next home match at a neutral ground following crowd trouble during their opening Bulgarian league game at Litex Lovech on Saturday.
The 31-times champions were also fined 6,000 levs ($3,800) by the Bulgarian Football Union's (BFU) disciplinary commission on Tuesday.
CSKA fans threw fireworks and other objects on to the pitch, forcing referee Stanislav Todorov to stop the game for a few minutes in the second half.
Matches between the two teams have a history of crowd violence. In 2009, CSKA were given a two-match home ban after their supporters invaded the pitch and clashed with police during their match at Litex.
The punishment will affect CSKA's home game against Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Aug. 25. The new venue is yet to be decided.
Litex, who won the tense match 1-0 thanks to a goal in added time, were also fined 2,000 levs ($1,300) by the BFU for poor organisation. ($1 = 1.5874 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Matt Barker)
* Melwood training ground also earmarked for redevelopment (Adds background, detail, quotes)
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Wednesday Tuesday, February 21 Cortulua 2 Independiente Medellin 2 Pasto 5 Patriotas Boyaca 0 Tigres 0 Deportivo Cali 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Pasto 5 3 2 0 11 1 11 2 Deportivo Cali 5 3 1 1 8 2 10 3 Independiente Medellin 5 3 1 1 8 6 10 4 Patriotas Boyaca 5 2 2 1 6 6 8 5 America 4 2
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Western Sydney Wanderers have banned 14 fans for 18 months after a section of their 'Red and Black Bloc' supporters group displayed an "offensive" banner during their A-League clash with Sydney FC on Saturday.