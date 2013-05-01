SOFIA May 1 Disgruntled fans of CSKA Sofia, upset at the way Bulgaria's most successful side are being run, have dug a grave in the middle of their pitch for the company which owns the club.

Fans even erected a tombstone at the Bulgarska Armiya stadium with a cross and an inscription of the company's name - Titan.

The pitch was repaired on Wednesday but a photograph of the grave circulated on Internet forums and social media, accompanied by a caption "Five years is enough. Titan means shame".

CSKA, who have won the domestic league title a record 31 times, reached European semi-finals three times between 1967 and 1989 but have experienced serious financial troubles recently.

Last September, the Reds escaped a three-year European ban from UEFA over their debts. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Mark Meadows)