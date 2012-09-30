SOFIA, Sept 30 Hundreds of debt-ridden CSKA Sofia fans set up a road blockade on Sunday to protest against the most successful Bulgarian club owners' policy and ask the government for help.

Earlier this week, the 31-times Bulgarian champions were given until the end of September to pay off their debts by UEFA or face a three-year European ban.

Some 400 CSKA supporters gathered near the northern town of Pravets on one of the Balkan country's main motorways, saying it was time for "the state to end the club's destruction."

Fans threatened to stage a road blockade every weekend until Titan Sport, a subsidiary of Titan International Holdings, which have acquired 100 percent of CSKA shares in 2009, quit.

CSKA reached semi-finals in Europe three times between 1967 and 1989 but have experienced serious financial troubles recently. They have not won the domestic league title since 2008.

After the protests, CSKA beat lowly Etar Veliko Tarnovo 3-1 to climb to sixth in the league table with 11 points from seven matches, 10 behind leaders Ludogorets.

"The owners assured me that they will deal with the problems, so I believe everything will be fine," CSKA coach Stoycho Mladenov told reporters. "I'm looking forward to the (UEFA) decision." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)