SOFIA, March 11 CSKA Sofia have sacked Serbian coach Miodrag Jesic after two games in charge and replaced him with former boss Milen Radukanov, the 31-times Bulgarian champions said on Monday.

The dismissal came a day after CSKA's 2-0 win over Chernomorets Burgas - Jesic's second game at the helm of the club since he returned to the Bulgarska Armiya stadium to begin his second coaching spell.

Radukanov becomes CSKA's third coach this season after 54-year-old Jesic, who guided the team to the league title in 2005, replaced crowd favourite Stoycho Mladenov in January after a mediocre run in the first half of the season.

CSKA, who have not won the domestic league title since 2008, are fourth in the standings with 32 points from 17 matches, 10 points behind leaders Ludogorets. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)